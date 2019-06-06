Stacey Perman: No, Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Was Not Misquoted: "Goldberg was... quoted.... 'It’s really, really hard to write a 10,000-word cover story. There are not a lot of journalists in America who can do it. The journalists in America who do it are almost exclusively white males.'... Twitter was not amused.... Goldberg took to Twitter to suggest that he’d been misquoted and that the magazine had asked for a correction:

...Tim Dickinson: How did these words cross your mind, much less escape your mouth? Jeffrey Goldberg: They didn’t. I told the reporter that many women haven’t been given the chance to write the 10,000 word stories. That’s what I’m trying to change.

Christy Karras: So you are saying they completely misquoted you? Have you asked for a correction?