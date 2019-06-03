...He could either teach us the numbers represented by the bars and dots and the rules for “subtracting” them, or he could tell us what he was really doing:

Suppose we want to subtract 236 from 584. First, count out 584 beans and put them in a pot. Then take out 236 beans and put them to one side. Finally, count the beans left in the pot. That number is the result of subtracting 236 from 584.

You might say, “My Quetzalcoatl! What tedium—counting beans, putting them in, taking them out—what a job!”

To which the priest would reply:

That’s why we have the rules for the bars and dots. The rules are tricky, but they are a much more efficient way of getting the answer than by counting beans. The important thing is, it makes no difference as far as the answer is concerned: we can predict the appearance of Venus by counting beans (which is slow, but easy to understand) or by using the tricky rules (which is much faster, but you must spend years in school to learn them).

To understand how subtraction works—as long as you don’t have to actually carry it out—is really not so difficult. That’s my position: I’m going to explain to you what the physicists are doing when they are predicting how Nature will behave, but I’m not going to teach you any tricks so you can do it efficiently. You will discover that in order to make any reasonable predictions with this new scheme of quantum electrodynamics, you would have to make an awful lot of little arrows on a piece of paper. It takes seven years—four undergraduate and three graduate—to train our physics students to do that in a tricky, efficient way.

That’s where we are going to skip seven years of education in physics: By explaining quantum electrodynamics to you in terms of what we are really doing, I hope you will be able to understand it better than do some of the students!

Taking the example of the Maya one step further, we could ask the priest why five cycles of Venus nearly equal 2,920 days, or eight years. There would be all kinds of theories about why, such as, “20 is an important number in our counting system, and if you divide 2,920 by 20, you get 146, which is one more than a number that can be represented by the sum of two squares in two different ways,” and so forth. But that theory would have nothing to do with Venus, really. In modern times, we have found that theories of this kind are not useful. So again, we are not going to deal with why Nature behaves in the peculiar way...

Richard Feynman (1985): QED: The Strange Theory of Light and Matter (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691024170) http://amzn.to/2iXkx5Z...