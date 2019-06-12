...The first of these propositions has so far as I know never been controverted in a holding of the Supreme Court.... The lurking difficulty [is that]... "reasonable" necessarily finds its way into "equal protection".... "Equal" thereby comes to mean not really "equal," but "equal unless a fairly tenable reason exists for inequality." But the whole tragic background of the fourteenth amendment forbids the feedback infection of its central purpose with the necessary qualifications that have attached themselves to its broader and so largely accidental radiations.... The fourteenth amendment... must be read to say is that the Negro is to enjoy equal protection of the laws, and... being a Negro is not... reason for denying him this... however "reasonable" that might seem to some people....

Does segregation offend against equality?... If a whole race of people finds itself confined within a system which is set up and continued for the very purpose of keeping it in an inferior station, and if the question is then solemnly propounded whether such a race is being treated "equally," I think we ought to exercise one of the sovereign prerogatives of philosophers-that of laughter. The only question remaining (after we get our laughter under control) is whether the segregation system answers to this description. Here I must confess to a tendency to start laughing all over again.... It is actionable defamation in the South to call a white man a Negro.... These points... are matters of common notoriety.... A court may advise itself of them as it advises itself of the facts that we are a "religious people," that the country is more industrialized than in Jefferson's day, that children are the natural objects of fathers' bounty, that criminal sanctions are commonly thought to deter, that steel is a basic commodity.... It would be the most unneutral of principles, improvised ad hoc, to require that a court faced -with the present problem refuse to note a plain fact about the society of the United States-the fact that the social meaning of segregation is the putting of the Negro in a position of walled-off inferiority-or the other equally plain fact that such treatment is hurtful to human beings. Southern courts, on the basis of just such a judgment, have held that the placing of a white person in a Negro railroad car is an actionable humiliation;1s must a court pretend not to know that the Negro's situation there is humiliating?...