A Year Ago on Equitable Growth: Fifteen Worthy Reads from Around the Week of July 5, 2018

Worthy Reads at Equitable Growth:

Gene Kimmelman and Mark Cooper : A communications oligopoly on steroids : "Only with appropriately focused regulatory oversight alongside strict antitrust enforcement can the service providers in the cable, telecommunications, wireless, and broadband industries be driven to offer competitive, nondiscriminatory, innovative, and socially beneficial video and broadband services that maximize consumer value and choice in both the economic market and the marketplace of ideas...

Gabriel Zucman : If Ronaldo Can’t Beat Uruguay, the Least He Can Do Is Pay Taxes : "Have you ever been invited by a Swiss bank to a golf tournament in Miami or an exhibition’s opening in Paris? Neither have I. But the world’s “ultrahigh-net-worth individuals”—whether they live in the United States, France or elsewhere—regularly are. Law firms and financial intermediaries sell the superrich on shell companies, offshore bank accounts, trusts and foundations—arrangements whose purpose is to conceal assets by disconnecting wealth, and the income it generates, from its actual owner. Although this industry presents itself as legal and legitimate, in many cases the products it sells are illegal...

Raj Chetty, Nathaniel Hendren, Maggie R. Jones, and Sonya R. Porter : Race and economic opportunity in the United States : "Racial disparities persist across generations in the US.... Black men have much lower chances of climbing the income ladder than white men even if they grow up on the same block. In contrast, black and white women have similar rates of mobility...

Austin Clemens : Realizing the promise of place-based economics requires more and better data from across the United States - Equitable Growth : "The recent pivot by researchers and policymakers to studying the economics of place is a welcome development. But this research is especially data intensive. If policymakers are serious about the promise of place-based policymaking, then they also need to be serious about collecting good data and making it accessible to researchers...

Worthy Reads Elsewhere:

Janos Kornai: Speaking for Open Inquiry at the Central European University: "I am very proud to have been awarded the Open Society Prize.... CEU does more than merely advocate the idea of university autonomy, the fundamental principle of the world of universities that goes back hundreds of years. CEU embodies that idea in the way it works, giving us an example of how to put it into practice. The life of CEU is characterized by free debate, discussion of conflicting ideas, competition between schools of thought, openness to alternative principles, and diversity. Ideas do not recognize borders, do not apply for entry or exit visas...

Given the magnitude of the shocks that have hit the world economy since 2005, Alan Greenspan's decision in the mid-1990s to set the Federal Reserve's inflation target at 2% per year rather than 3% or 4% per year looks like a bad mistake. Given what they learned and what we are still learning since 2005, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen, and now Jay Powell's refusal to revisit Greenspan's decision is more likely than not to prove a worse mistake. So I go further out on this limb than does the very sharp Karl Smith: Karl Smith: Hey Fed, Don’t Be Scared of a Little More Inflation: "Even if the economy is at full employment, there’s benefit to letting it run hot for a while...

It would be good for me to understand this: Victor Chernozhukov et al.: [1608.00060] Double/Debiased Machine Learning for Treatment and Causal Parameters: "Most modern supervised statistical/machine learning (ML) methods are explicitly designed to solve prediction problems very well..

Required for equitable growth: predictability—established rules of the game and due process of law, rather than random reality-TV policies by chaos monkeys. Also required: an activist government willing to create and support the communities of engineering practice and the essential services that underpin the highly-productive value chains of the future. Plus a willingness to enforce an equitable income distribution. Ricardo Hausmann fears that the United States—at least the Trump-dominated United States—has none of these: Ricardo Hausmann: Does the West Want What Technology Wants? : "To ascertain what technology wants requires understanding what it is and how it grows. Technology is really three forms of knowledge...

The answer is: probably in the late 1960s: Joe McMahon: When was the last time all the computing power in the world equaled one iPhone?: "When was the last time all the computing power in the world equaled one iPhone?...

es, the ability to plan your family while being sexually active was a huge liberating force for young American women in the mid-20th Century: Claudia Goldin and Lawrence Katz: The Power of the Pill: Oral Contraceptives and Women's Career and Marriage Decisions

It is not clear to me that equal percentage income boosts relative to baseline is what we "should" expect education to do. That we fall short of even that yardstick indicates that things are worse than I had believed: Noah Smith: The Rich Get the Most Out of College : "Tim Bartik... Brad Hershbein... the college earnings premium—the lifetime difference in earnings between those who get a bachelor’s degree and those who only finish high school—was substantial for people from all income backgrounds...

"Perhaps smack of desperation, and pull us into a tighter relationship with other parts of government"—those were the arguments of Vince Reinhart in 2003 against the aggressive policies (like currency depreciation, money-financed tax cuts, discount-window lending, purchases of corporate debt and equity, and reductions in reserve requirements) that Ben Bernanke had previously argued that a central bank should follow at the zero lower bound. But if you maintain your independence by not doing the right thing, you were never independent in the first place. And desperation is the appropriate response to being at the zero lower bound on interest rates: it is a desperate situation. I think that somehow Bernanke (and Reinhart, and the Fed) came to believe that "encouraging investors to expect short rates to be lower in the future than they currently anticipate; shifting relative supplies to affect risk premiums; oversupplying reserves at the zero funds rate" had a good chance of being effective. It was not clear to me why they should have thought this. And it looks like they were wrong: Laurence Ball (2012): Ben Bernanke and The Zero Bound

The search for "robust determinants" has always seemed to me to be wrong-headed. We should be searching for effective policies. And which determinants are "robust" will depend on what other determinants are in the mix. And an effective policy is likely to shift the values of more than one "determinant": Dani Rodrik: "Is 'export sophistication' (as in Hausmann, Hwang, and Rodrik 2007) the only robust determinant of economic growth? Robust, that is, to correcting for endogenity and OVB as best as possible? This new paper from the IMF says yes https://t.co/C3DkRzqr8d..."