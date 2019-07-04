Amy Chozick: "It’s dizzying to realize that without even knowing it, you’ve ended up on the wrong side.... In December, after the election, my colleagues in Washington wrote.... I must’ve read this line 15 times: 'Every major publication, including The Times, published multiple stories citing the D.N.C. and Podesta emails posted by WikiLeaks, becoming a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence'. The Bernie Bros and Mr. Trump’s Twitter trolls had called me a donkey-faced whore and a Hillary shill, but nothing hurt worse than my own colleagues calling me a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence. The worst part was, they were right...