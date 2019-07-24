Comment of the Day: Graydon: "I think it's quite possible to look at the Chinese per-city bans on combustion-powered busses and taxis, the quiet 'well, yes, us also' from Volvo about their electric platform coincidentally on the same schedule as the Mercedes-Benz platform (Volvo is owned by a Chinese car maker), the new battery tech Mercedes-Benz says they're adopting as drifting toward the Chinese banning sales of new private combustion-powered automobiles by 2022 or so. They're in pretty good shape to do that; nobody else is, and certainly the US is not. As a 'obvious economic self interest, so unfortunate about that carbon bubble O Oil-Empire Alleged Hegemon' move it's difficult to see why they wouldn't...