Comment of the Day: D. C. Sessions: "One of those 'small city research universities' is New Mexico Tech (nmt.edu), which is in a town (Socorro) of 10,000. In addition to the usual research and educational activities, NMT manages the Very Large Array radiotelescope array, the 2.4 meter fast object tracking Magdalena Ridge Optical Observatory, the Langmuir Lightning Laboratory, and the new Magdalena Ridge Optical Interferometric telescope array. I probably forgot a few. Despite this, low cost of living, and a congenial climate, Socorro is losing ground. Before trying to copy NMT across the USA, it would be wise to understand why the formula isn't working here.