...Nor is this likely to be the genealogy of the House of Wessex. Rather, what we have here is probably the forced merger of two traditions, that of the Gewisse, a kingdom north of the upper Thames Valley that found it important to assert British origins, and of a more southerly kingship that might have been the original Wessex. We don't really know, because later Wessex regimes seem to have ruthlessly suppressed the original geography of religious centres in the south in favour of Winchester and a royal cult of Alfred. Interestingly, both Beohtric and St. Edward the Martyr were buried at Lady St. Mary in Wareham, strongly suggesting that it was an episcopal seat for a (suppressed) diocese.