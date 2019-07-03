Comment of the Day: Graydon: "Intelligence is emergent. We know with some confidence that you can get it more than one way -- the way you think, and the way a parrot thinks are not the same -- and that you can get it with way fewer neurons than we use (that parrot again, or corvids) but we don't know what it emerges from or how. Which is where all the neuron complexity arguments die in a pit. I think it's more useful to think about something like Deep Mind as an artificial reflex than as artificial intelligence; a certain narrow range of stimuli produces a quick response. The emergent stuff is just not there at all.