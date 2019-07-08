Comment of the Day: Ronald Brakels: "If you record a bitch's new born puppy and then play that sound on a tape deck or other audio device the bitch will pick up that device and treat it like a pup. Dogs have about 2 billion plus neurons but this shows they are still very stupid. But no one seems to have a problem with this epic level of idiocy in our closest animal companions, but as soon as a program identifies a tape player as a puppy people can't wait to mock it for being so stoopid And they're right. It is stoopid. But they always seem to overlook the fact we're pretty stoopid ourselves. Take, for example, pornography. Humans can be fooled by glowing phosphors into sexual activity that has pretty much zero chance of creating descendants.