Comment of the Day: Ronald Brakels: "Why do they publicly hate trans people? Because they no longer get a thrill/votes from publicly hating gay people. It may be hard to see from the inside, but here in foreignland it is very clear that once people who wear suits stopped automatically nodding their heads in agreement with politicians who relied on casting themselves as being in opposition to a despised out group of people who have homosexual relations or look like they might, they pivoted to hating trans people. It all lookws horrifically artificial from over here. They are setting out to ruin lives and drive people to suicide because they find that preferable to obtaining political success by standing for something other than standing in opposition to some hated other.

[byomtov]: "Why do they publicly hate trans people? Because they no longer get a thrill/votes from publicly hating gay people. It may be hard to see from the inside. Not hard to see at all. The need is to hate someone. Once it becomes unacceptable to hate (at least publicly) some groups-Jews, blacks, homosexuals-it becomes necessary to find a new target...