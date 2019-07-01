Dan Drezner: The Trump Foreign Policy Is All Hat and No Cattle: "Trump did not make the trade war worse. What was actually agreed to, however, did not seem like a big win.... Kim Jong Un... by going to the DMZ, Trump has signaled his comfort with the status quo. This puts far less pressure on Kim to make tangible concessions.... As Trump continues to promise great deals without actually completing any, other actors in world politics are not standing still. In the same week, European Union negotiators inked trade deals with Vietnam and Mercosur. Even as the United States prosecutes trade wars against China, India and the European Union, other countries are signing trade deals or lowering tariffs in ways that put U.S. producers at a disadvantage. But hey, Trump can say that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman are his friends. That’s something, right? Right?...