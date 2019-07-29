Duncan Black: Lynching Postcards: "The sad truth is a decent chunk of the population is pretty damn cruel. I don't mean indifferent or selfish or merely 'I got mine, f--- you', but actively cruel, taking enjoyment in the suffering of others. Every time someone says or writes 'this is not who we are' as if America is a special angelic country filled with nothing but good and nice people and any deviation from that is just a momentary aberration, I get angry. This is who 'we' are. Not all of us, but enough. Trump's continued significant support is enough proof of that...