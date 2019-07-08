Duncan Black: Rich Men Behaving Criminally: "There are things 'everybody' 'knows' which is not quite the same thing as saying they actually know things, but if you are a billionaire with a plane nicknamed the Lolita Express and you hobnob with lots of other powerful people, they all 'know' even if they don't know and they hobnob anyway. Hobnob being the best case scenario. Also maybe don't hobnob with the guy who is known for barging into the changing room of the Miss Teen USA pageant. You never know what could happen if he isn't socially shunned! One would think the sex trafficking of minors would be a line for some, but, well...