Pay transparency is perhaps the most powerful anti-pay-discrimination tool there is in America as it is today: Raksha Kopparam and Kate Bahn: A Judicial Victory for Pay Transparency in the United States in the Run-Up to Women’s Equal Pay Day: "It’s important to consider the importance of a judge’s ruling last month that reinstated the collection of pay data by firms who report their employment practices to the EEOC to boost pay transparency.... On March 5, 2019, the judge... ordering the EEOC to collect pay data in the next EEO-1 report.... The ruling could not have been more timely. Just one case in point: In a survey of employees at large technology firms, 60 percent of respondents said that their employer either banned or discouraged discussion of wages...