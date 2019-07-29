Andreas Beerli, Jan Ruffner, Michael Siegenthaler, and Giovanni Peri: The Abolition of Immigration Restrictions and the Performance of Firms and Workers: Evidence from Switzerland: "We study a reform that granted European cross-border workers free access to the Swiss labor market.... Regions close to the border were affected more intensely and earlier. The greater availability of cross-border workers increased their employment but also wages and possibly employment of highly educated native workers although the new cross-border workers were also highly educated... the reform increased the size, productivity, innovation performance of some incumbent firms, attracted new firms, and created opportunities for natives to pursue managerial jobs...