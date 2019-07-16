Martin Wolf: China Vattles the US in the Artificial Intelligence Arms Race: "What counts is implementation not innovation, and here the Chinese have big advantages.... Kai-Fu Lee.... China has scale... more internet users than the US and Europe combined... a supportive government... [with] ambitious goals... build complementary infrastructure.... Lee distinguishes four aspects of AI: 'internet AI'—the AI that tracks what you do on the internet; 'business AI'—the AI that allows businesses to exploit their data better; 'perception AI'—the AI that sees the world around it; and 'autonomous AI'—the AI that interacts with us in the real world. At present, he thinks China is equal to the US in the first, vastly behind in the second, a little ahead in the third, and, again, far behind in the fourth. But five years from now, he thinks, China might be a little ahead in the first, less far behind in the second, well ahead in the third and equal in the last...