Martin Wolf: China Vattles the US in the Artificial Intelligence Arms Race: "What counts is implementation not innovation, and here the Chinese have big advantages.... Kai-Fu Lee.... China has scale... more internet users than the US and Europe combined... a supportive government... [with] ambitious goals... build complementary infrastructure.... Lee distinguishes four aspects of AI: 'internet AI'—the AI that tracks what you do on the internet; 'business AI'—the AI that allows businesses to exploit their data better; 'perception AI'—the AI that sees the world around it; and 'autonomous AI'—the AI that interacts with us in the real world. At present, he thinks China is equal to the US in the first, vastly behind in the second, a little ahead in the third, and, again, far behind in the fourth. But five years from now, he thinks, China might be a little ahead in the first, less far behind in the second, well ahead in the third and equal in the last...
....Ding analyses the drivers differently... China is far behind the US in production of semiconductors, ahead in the number of potential users and has about half the number of AI experts and roughly half the number of AI companies.... The rents created by a lead in an important technology are valuable, though often impermanent...
#noted