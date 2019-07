A snippet on the history of GPS systems: Carmen Roxana: Dr. Gladys West, The Black Woman Who Invented The GPS, Gets Honored By U.S. Air Force At The Pentagon: "In 1986, West published 'Data Processing System Specifications for the Geosat Satellite Radar Altimeter', a 60-page illustrated guide, which was based off data created from the radio altimeter on the Geosat satellite, which went into orbit on March 12, 1984. She worked at Dahlgren for 42 years and retired in 1998...