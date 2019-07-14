From one and a half years ago, a primer on what tax distribution tables are good for from Equitable Growth's newly-anointed chief economist: Greg Leiserson: If U.S. Tax Reform Delivers Equitable Growth, a Distribution Table Will Show It: "Distribution tables—estimates of who wins and who loses from changes in tax law—are central to any debate about tax reform. Such analyses frequently show the plans put forward by Republican politicians to be severely regressive, delivering large income gains for high-income families and little for the overwhelming majority of families. The blueprint for tax reform released by House Republicans in 2016, for example, would increase after-tax incomes for the top 1 percent of families by 13 percent in the first year after enactment but would increase incomes for the bottom 95 percent of families by less than half of 1 percent...