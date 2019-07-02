Interesting numbers on multipliers. The problem I am having is that I am not sure whether these are Keynesian demand multipliers, or something more like Enrico Moretti regional-export multipoliers. The decision by DoD to support a factory in congressional district X looks, to me, a lot like a regional positive productivity shock:

Alan Auerbach, Yuriy Gorodnichenko, and Daniel Murphy: Local Fiscal Multipliers and Spillovers in the US: "Our baseline estimates imply that a dollar of DOD spending in a city increases GDP in that city by a dollar and increases labour earnings by 0.35, and that an increase of DOD spending equal to a percent of local earnings increases employment by 0.2%...