Why is Google selling this as AI rather than as functioning human-AI teams?: Chris Smith: Surprise: The ‘AI Bot’ People Talk to on Google Duplex Calls Is Sometimes Actually a Person: "25% of calls placed through Duplex started with a human. Beyond that, 15% of calls that started off with the Duplex AI bot had a human intervene at some point.... Yes, maybe Duplex needs human oversight and the best way to train AI is by having it work with a lot of examples to learn from. But Google never really mentioned this human aspect of Google Duplex, which sort of ruins the magic of it all...