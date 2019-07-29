Halving child poverty is attainable, and remarkably cheap: Janet Currie: We Can Cut Child Poverty in the United States in Half in 10 Years: "Means-tested supports and work incentives.... More universal benefits... a combination of work incentives, economic security programs, and social inclusion initiatives.... Expand the Earned Income and Child and Dependent Care tax credits, while adding a $2,000 child allowance to replace the current Child Tax Credit.... 'Work-oriented' programs (the Earned Income and Child and Dependent Care tax credits, an increase in the minimum wage, and a nationwide roll-out of a promising demonstration program called “Work Advance”).... Far too many full-time jobs... without other assistance, leave parents and children in poverty...