Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (July 31, 2019)

Employ America: "Watch Employ America's @sama_bell and @IrvingSwisher talk LIVE_ with @jc_econ @pearkes and @conorsen about the upcoming FOMC meeting at 2:30 ET TODAY here...

Adam Samson: German Manufacturing Reports Industry ‘In Freefall’: "Key survey points to weakest sentiment in nine years.... The Ifo Institute’s manufacturing business climate index slumped to minus 4.3 in July from positive 1.3 the previous month. The reading was the lowest in more than nine years and echoes a separate survey released on Wednesday that pointed to mounting troubles in Europe’s powerhouse economy. The broader Ifo sentiment gauge, which also covers Germany’s services sector, declined as well, hitting the lowest level since 2013...

There are still no signs of any acceleration in measured productivity growth from the low "new normal" that emerged with the financial crisis of 2007-9. Least of all are there signs of an acceleration in investment and productivity growth produced by the late-2017 McConnell-Ryan-Trump tax cut. Moreover, the growth rate of the labor force now falls off of a demographic cliff. If there were a moment over the past two and a half centuries when we would like for the economy's sake for immigration to be higher than usual, it is now: John Fernald and Huiyu Li: Is Slow Still the New Normal for GDP Growth?: "Estimates suggest the new normal pace for U.S. GDP growth remains between 1½% and 1¾%, noticeably slower than the typical pace since World War II. The slowdown stems mainly from demographic trends that have slowed labor force growth, about which there is relatively little uncertainty. A larger challenge is productivity. Achieving GDP growth consistently above 1¾% will require much faster productivity growth...

It is very curious, given Stigler and Becker's "De Gustibus...", that so many of their students, grand-students, and great-grandstudents happen, as Kate Bahn says, to mistake constraints for differences in preferences: Kate Bahn: On Twitter: "Looking forward to the day when economists stop interpreting constraints as preferences. E.g. women just choose to earn less at jobs that give them flexibility to do all of the caregiving and unpaid household work in their families!...

Martin Wolf: Donald Trump’s Boom Will Prove to Be Hot Air: "While the long-term effect on growth seems nugatory, the impact on the finances of the federal government is not. That may well be the main point, for congressional Republicans at least. Tax cuts do not pay for themselves. But they help 'starve the beast', in common Republican parlance. The ratio of federal receipts to GDP fell to 17 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, against 18.8 per cent two years before. The gap between receipts and spending also hit 5.5 per cent of GDP in the first quarter of 2019 at what must be close to the peak of the cycle. This could be justified if these deficits were funding investment. But they are doing no such thing. The fiscal incontinence of the Republicans will also have told Democrats that fiscal responsibility is senseless. That realisation will have big long-term effects...

Moraga homes "starting in the low 2,000,000s". This is nuts! When's the crash? Bella Vista: Summer Hill Homes...

Betty Cracker: We’ll Get to “Votes Were Changed” Eventually: "Remember how the reporting on Russian intel’s attempt at US vote-diddling began? On Twitter, Soonergrunt sums it up: 'First it was “they never got into any states”. Then it was “they got in but couldn’t access voter info”. Then it was “they saw voter info but couldn’t do anything.” Now it’s “they could but didn’t do anything” Next it’s...'...

Very nice review of a very good—if very cranky, and very much subject to not-invented-here syndrome—book. I still am unclear about the "three rungs" of Pearl's Ladder, however, largely because I do not think you can talk about causation at all without counterfactuals, except by fooling yourself: Lisa R. Goldberg: Review of Dana Mackenzie and Judea Pearl: The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect: "Pearl’s work on causal inference is often described as 'influential', and it is especially appreciated by computer scientists, but it is not the only approach...

Danny Yagan: Employment Hysteresis from the Great Recession: "This paper uses U.S. local areas as a laboratory to test whether the Great Recession depressed 2015 employment. In full-population longitudinal data, I find that exposure to a 1-percentage-point-larger 2007-2009 local unemployment shock caused working-age individuals to be 0.4 percentage points less likely to be employed at all in 2015, likely via labor force exit. These shocks also increased 2015 income inequality. General human capital decay and persistently low labor demand each rationalize the findings better than lost job-specific rents, lost firm-specific human capital, or reduced migration. Simple extrapolation suggests the recession caused most of the 2007-2015 age-adjusted employment decline...

Sebastian Doerr, José-Luis Peydró, and Hans-Joachim Voth: Failing Banks and Hitler's Path to power: "Polarised politics in the wake of financial crises echo throughout modern history, but evidence of a causal link between economic downturns and populism is limited. This column shows that financial crisis-induced misery boosted far right-wing voting in interwar Germany. In towns and cities where many firms were exposed to failing banks, Nazi votes surged. In particular, places exposed to the one bank led by a Jewish chairman registered particularly strong increases of support–scapegoating Jews was easier with seemingly damning evidence of their negative influence...

Jim Stock: Global Temperature and Human Activity: "Two co-authors and I conducted an analysis published in 2006 that used cointegration methods to estimate the relationship between total energy impacting the earth (called radiative forcing) and global mean temperature. Radiative forcing is the sum of solar radiative forcing and radiative forcing from greenhouse gases. The figure plots temperature and its predicted value, using the relationship we estimated using data from 1860-1994 (all the data we had at the time, because of data availability lags). Because our data ended in 1994 (denoted by the vertical line in the figure), the past 20 years of data provide a true out-of-sample test of our regression relationship between radiative forcing and temperature. The red dashed line post-1994 is the predicted temperature, using our published regression estimate and post-1994 data on radiative forcing but not using temperature data for that period (the shaded region shows 67 percent confidence interval for the prediction). The figure illustrates that the published regression does a very good job predicting the path of temperature post 1994. For fifteen years starting in 1998, there was a warming 'hiatus', which has been used to argue against warming being linked to ever-increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide. In our model, the hiatus is due to increased emissions of sulfur oxides (which reflects sunlight back into space) from new coal plants in China, and a long lull in the solar cycle. Since then, temperatures have been rising, just as the regression predicts...

A snippet on the history of GPS systems: Carmen Roxana: Dr. Gladys West, The Black Woman Who Invented The GPS, Gets Honored By U.S. Air Force At The Pentagon: "In 1986, West published 'Data Processing System Specifications for the Geosat Satellite Radar Altimeter', a 60-page illustrated guide, which was based off data created from the radio altimeter on the Geosat satellite, which went into orbit on March 12, 1984. She worked at Dahlgren for 42 years and retired in 1998...

Another passage from To the Finland Station (pp. 431-2): Edmund Wilson: Leon Trotsky: "We who of recent years have seen the State that Trotsky helped to build in a phase combining the butcheries of the Robespierre Terror with the corruption and reaction of the Directory, and Trotsky himself figuring dramatically in the role of Gracchus Babeuf, may be tempted to endow him with qualities which actually he does not possess and with principles which he has expressly repudiated. We have seen the successor of Lenin undertake a fabulous rewriting of the whole history of the Revolution in order to cancel out Trotsky's part; pursue Trotsky from country to country, persecuting even his children and hounding them to their deaths; and at last, in faked trials and confessions more degrading to the human spirit than the frank fiendishness of Ivan the Terrible, try to pin upon Trotsky the blame of all the mutinies, mistakes and disasters that have harassed his administration—till he has made the world conscious of Trotsky as the accuser of Stalin's own bad conscience, as if the Soviet careerists of the thirties were unable to deny the socialist ideal without trying to annihilate the moral authority of this one homeless and hunted man. It is not Trotsky alone who has created his role: his enemies have given it a reality that no mere self-dramatization could have compassed. And as the fires of the Revolution have died down in the Soviet Union at a time when the systems of thought of the West were already in an advanced state of decadence, he has shown forth like a veritable pharos, rotating a long shaft of light on the seas and the reefs all around...

Barbara Biasi: School Finance Equalisation Increases Intergenerational Mobility: "Rates of intergenerational mobility vary widely across the US. This column investigates the effects of reducing differences in revenues and expenditures across school districts within each state on students’ intergenerational income mobility, using school finance reforms passed in 20 US states between 1986 and 2004. Equalisation has a large effect on mobility, especially for low-income students. The effect acts through a reduction in the gap in inputs and in college attendance between low-income and high-income districts...

Any journalist writing about Boeing's 737 MAX who is not telling their readers to go read the Seattle Times coverage by Dominic Gates and Mike Baker is committing journalistic malpractice, and should find another line of work: Dominic Gates and Mike Baker: The Inside Story of MCAS: How Boeing’s 737 Max System Gained Power and Lost Safeguards...

Martin Wolf: States Create Useful Money, but Abuse It: "What then are the problems with MMT?... Suppose holders of money fear that the government is prepared to spend on its high priority items, regardless of how overheated the economy might become... fear that the central bank has also become entirely subject to the government’s whims.... They are then likely to dump money.... The focus of MMT’s proponents on balance sheets and indifference to expectations that drive behaviour are huge errors.... If politicians think they do not need to worry about the possibility of default, only about inflation, their tendency may be to assume output can be driven far higher, and unemployment far lower, than is possible without triggering an upsurge in inflation...

I want more about this. I want to know what I should read in order to understand what cognitive narratologists think. Clearly, Comeuppancer, but what else? Arkady Martine: The Mysterious Discipline of Narratologists: Why We Need Stories to Make Sense: "That is the power of the mysterious discipline of narratologists: it tells us why stories make sense, and why we want them to so very desperately...

War and Peace: "The unfortunate General Mack...

Duncan Black: Lynching Postcards: "The sad truth is a decent chunk of the population is pretty damn cruel. I don't mean indifferent or selfish or merely 'I got mine, f--- you', but actively cruel, taking enjoyment in the suffering of others. Every time someone says or writes 'this is not who we are' as if America is a special angelic country filled with nothing but good and nice people and any deviation from that is just a momentary aberration, I get angry. This is who 'we' are. Not all of us, but enough. Trump's continued significant support is enough proof of that...

Reed Hunt, Brad DeLong, and Joshua Cohen: Neoliberalism and Its Discontents | Commonwealth Club: "MON, SEP 9 / 7:00 PM: Outdoor Art Club, One West Blithedale, Mill Valley, 94941... 7 p.m. check-in and complimentary light hors d'oeuvres. 7:30–9 p.m. program...

Quinn Slobodian: Perfect Capitalism, Imperfect Humans: Race, Migration and the Limits of Ludwig von Mises’s Globalism: "The Habsburg Empire... was a silent and open partner in the writings of Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises on international order, especially on questions of migration and the management of a polyglot population. After 1918 Mises conceived of robust forms of multinational governance capable of protecting a world of what he called ‘perfect capitalism’ with total global mobility of labour, capital and commodities. Yet, by 1945 he had scaled back his proposals to the effective recreation of the Habsburg Empire.... Mises’s international theory was cleft by a faultline between a normative theory of an open borders world and the empirical reality of a closed borders world, underwritten by what he saw as the stubborn obstacles of human ignorance and racial animus. "How can we expect that the Hindus, the worshipers of the cow, should grasp the theories of Ricardo and of Bentham?" —Ludwig von Mises, 1944...

There are lots and lots of business practices that could and should be ruled illegal restrains on trade: Colleen Cunningham, Florian Ederer, and Song Ma: Killer Acquisitions: "This paper argues incumbent firms may acquire innovative targets solely to discontinue the target’s innovation projects and preempt future competition. We call such acquisitions “killer acquisitions.” We develop a parsimonious model illustrating this phenomenon. Using pharmaceutical industry data, we show that acquired drug projects are less likely to be developed when they overlap with the acquirer’s existing product portfolio, especially when the acquirer’s market power is large due to weak competition or distant patent expiration. Conservative estimates indicate about 6% of acquisitions in our sample are killer acquisitions. These acquisitions disproportionately occur just below thresholds for antitrust scrutiny...

Halving child poverty is attainable, and remarkably cheap: Janet Currie: We Can Cut Child Poverty in the United States in Half in 10 Years: "Means-tested supports and work incentives.... More universal benefits... a combination of work incentives, economic security programs, and social inclusion initiatives.... Expand the Earned Income and Child and Dependent Care tax credits, while adding a $2,000 child allowance to replace the current Child Tax Credit.... 'Work-oriented' programs (the Earned Income and Child and Dependent Care tax credits, an increase in the minimum wage, and a nationwide roll-out of a promising demonstration program called “Work Advance”).... Far too many full-time jobs... without other assistance, leave parents and children in poverty...

Andreas Beerli, Jan Ruffner, Michael Siegenthaler, and Giovanni Peri: The Abolition of Immigration Restrictions and the Performance of Firms and Workers: Evidence from Switzerland: "We study a reform that granted European cross-border workers free access to the Swiss labor market.... Regions close to the border were affected more intensely and earlier. The greater availability of cross-border workers increased their employment but also wages and possibly employment of highly educated native workers although the new cross-border workers were also highly educated... the reform increased the size, productivity, innovation performance of some incumbent firms, attracted new firms, and created opportunities for natives to pursue managerial jobs...

Dan Drezner: How Donald Trump Is Sanctioning the U.S. Economy: "Second-quarter GDP growth was only 2.1 percent... 'far short of the 3 percent target that President Trump has repeatedly promised. Data revisions released Friday wiped away what had been a prized talking point for the White House: G.D.P. grew 2.5 percent for all of 2018, down from the 3 percent previously reported'... [and] a far cry from Larry Kudlow’s 2018 claim that GDP growth would top 4 percent for a few quarters.... Trump has unwittingly sanctioned the U.S. economy... has made himself the uncertainty engine for those interested in investing in the United States. And the effects are starting to be felt. In the second quarter, business investment was -0.6 percent. As in, negative.... Part of the problem is the drying up of foreign direct investment.... How will Trump react to the growth news? It is possible that he will respond in a mature fashion...

William Darity Jr., Darrick Hamilton, Mark Paul, Alan Aja, Anne Price, Antonio Moore, and Caterina Chiopris: What We Get Wrong About Closing the Racial Wealth Gap: "The white household living near the poverty line typically has about 18,000 in wealth, while black households in similar economic straits typically have a median wealth near zero.... The 99th percentile black family is worth a mere $1,574,000 while the 99th percentile white family is worth over 12 million dollars. This means over 870,000 white families have a net worth above 12 million dollars, while, out of the 20 million black families in America, fewer than 380,000 are even worth a single million dollars.... We... contend that a number of ideas frequently touted as 'solutions' will not make headway in reducing black-white wealth disparities... are wholly inadequate to bridge the racial chasm in wealth...