Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (July 6, 2019)

Jonathan Fetter-Vorm: The Nazi Origins Of The US Space Program...

Noah Smith: Elizabeth Warren Channels the Real New Deal: "Just since the start of this year, Warren has released no fewer than 19 detailed economic policy proposals. This outpouring of ideas has been so dramatic that it has spawned Twitter hashtags such as #shehasaplan. Warren's ideas are neither the cautious, technocratic tweaks that tend to emerge from centrist think tanks, nor the bold but vague promises often issued by the socialist left. Nor are they merely a laundry list.... Instead, they represent a coherent, unified program for transforming the U.S. economy.... Ultimately no set of big, transformational ideas will be perfect. The New Deal certainly wasn't. But by thinking big, combining intelligence with ambition, and being willing to engage both the public and private sectors, Warren has set herself up to be the closest thing modern American politics has to a successor to FDR...

Martin Wolf: G20 Meets as Trade Rifts Heighten Risks to Global Economy: "Tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China risk hitting an already precarious global recovery.... In today’s uncertain environment, policymakers need particularly to display caution, which is precisely the quality that populist politicians, with their contempt for rules, institutions and 'experts', lack most.... The G20... founded in an attempt to broaden the base for global co-operation, is a victim of the general disarray. The G20’s members are physicians who need to heal themselves. Will they? Not today, is surely the answer...

Doug Jones: Post Erectus: "Alan Roger... and Ryan Bohlender and Chad Huff['s]... model says that about 700,000 years ago. a small population split from the rest of humanity and then quickly split again to give rise to the ancestors of Neanderthals and Denisovans... an Out Of Africa event in the Middle Pleistocene.... The ancestors of Neanderthals and Denisovans then replaced Homo erectus in Eurasia.... John Hawks notes.... 'Humans stand out among our close primate relatives as effective biological invaders. Our recent history has included range expansions into remote and harsh geographic regions, and invasions by some populations into areas long occupied by others'. We’ll be seeing more instances of this in days to come on the blog...

Willem Jongman*, Jan Jacobs, and Geertje Goldewijk: Health and Wealth in the Roman Empire: "Archaeological research of the last few decades has given us far better data... substantial increases in rural site numbers and site sizes... hand-in-hand with a substantial urban growth from existing and new towns. In Italy this rural and urban growth mostly occurred from the late fourth or early third century B.C., and in the provinces often following Roman conquest.... Numbers mostly peak in the first and early second century A.D., followed by often quite dramatic decline, mostly from the late second century A.D., after the so-called Antonine Plague...

Wolfgang Dauth, Sebastian Findeisen, Jens Südekum, and Nicole Woessner: Robots and Firms: "Our study is based on firm-level data from Spain, a country with one of the highest robot density levels per worker in Europe. The data come from the Encuesta Sobre Estrategias Empresariales (ESEE), an annual survey of around 1,900 Spanish manufacturing firms.... We reveal significant job losses in non-adopting firms. Our estimates imply that 10% of jobs in non-adopting firms are destroyed when the share of sales attributable to robot-using firms in their industries increases from zero to one half. The same logic applies to changes in output and survival probabilities.... Aggregate productivity gains are partly driven by substantial intra-industry reallocation of market shares and resources following a more widespread diffusion of robot technology, and a polarization between high-productivity robot adopters and low-productivity non-adopters...

Michael Andersen: "Oregon just voted to legalize fourplexes in all areas of every large city, duplexes on almost every urban lot. A historic achievement, first bill of its kind in US history.... before I drink it's extremely important to thank @TinaKotek, its architect & champion; @ShemiaFagan, who carried it across the floor; @Voices4ORHomes, builders of a mighty anti-displacement toolbox; @1000oregon, visionary anti-sprawl/pro-housing warriors; & many others. Democratic caucus: 14 Y, 4 N. Republican caucus: 3 Y, 5 N. Housing is popular...

Dan Drezner: The Trump Foreign Policy Is All Hat and No Cattle: "Trump did not make the trade war worse. What was actually agreed to, however, did not seem like a big win.... Kim Jong Un... by going to the DMZ, Trump has signaled his comfort with the status quo. This puts far less pressure on Kim to make tangible concessions.... As Trump continues to promise great deals without actually completing any, other actors in world politics are not standing still. In the same week, European Union negotiators inked trade deals with Vietnam and Mercosur. Even as the United States prosecutes trade wars against China, India and the European Union, other countries are signing trade deals or lowering tariffs in ways that put U.S. producers at a disadvantage. But hey, Trump can say that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman are his friends. That’s something, right? Right?...

Umair Haque: How Online Radicalization Is Destabilizing Democracy: "They’d regressed back to their little selves. A scalpel no one could see had somehow excised the adult parts of their brain responsible for reason, wisdom, and change. And that was when I really began to be troubled. It felt to me as if an info-bomb had gone off... radiating disinformation, misinformation, and folly.... I’d never seen minds change so suddenly, fast, or extremely.... So even then I warned that to use social media was to put yourself squarely in the explosion radius of this info-bomb. Today we understand all this a little bit more. There really was an info-bomb—weaponized, military grade propaganda was used against whole nations, with the encouragement, and even the guidance, of social media companies, while political leaders and media were asleep at the wheel. What was the goal? What was the result?... Once-sensible people came to believe foolish and strange things. Some turned into religious zealots. Some turned into xenophobes and authoritarians and bigots. The vector of this radicalization was often the mosque, the TV station, or even the bookshop.... Some significant portion of society has now been thoroughly radicalized. They believe in outlandish and foolish things. They have become ignorant and blind and petty and easily provoked. That isn’t an insult—they can undo all that. It is just an observation of empirical reality. A major social question for the West now is: how does it undo the radicalization of the last few years? Can it? How does one undo military-grade propaganda at a social scale?...

Martin Wolf has an aggressive thumbs-down on Facebook's Libra payments system. Basically, it is "fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me". Facebook's claim that it is built on 'blockchain technology' seems simply wrong, and a grift—a second-order grift given that 'blockchain technology' is already a grift. Plus "Facebook has been grossly irresponsible over its impact on our democracies. It cannot obviously be trusted with our payments systems.... Beware": Martin Wolf: Facebook Enters Dangerous Waters With Libra Cryptocurrency: "Facebook has been grossly irresponsible over its impact on our democracies. It cannot obviously be trusted with our payments systems. Facebook has an answer: it has just one vote in the Libra Association.... But Facebook seems likely to dominate Libra’s technical development. That will surely give it predominant influence.... Quite apart from doubts about the sponsor, a new global payment system must be evaluated for its technical stability, impact on monetary and financial stability (not least in developing countries) and openness to fraudsters, criminals and terrorists. Big questions also arise about concentrations of power, should the venture succeed.... I cannot judge the technical stability of the proposed system. The claim that it is based on 'blockchain' technology seems rather questionable.... There is indeed potential for greatly improved payment systems. But the emergence of a payment system on a network of Facebook’s scale would raise some huge questions.... This would be true even if the lead sponsor were not Facebook. But it is. So beware...

Paul Krugman makes the point, which I believe is correct, that we should not be fearing robots and AI yet—that while they may, and while I think it highly likely that they will, pose society very hard problems of income distribution in the future, there is no sign that they are at work yet on any significant scale. Our income distribution problems today are generated by our politics, and by the resulting economic mismanagement that our politics has produced: Paul Krugman: Don’t Blame Robots for Low Wages: "Participants just assumed that robots are a big part of the problem—that machines are taking away the good jobs, or even jobs in general. For the most part this wasn’t even presented as a hypothesis, just as part of what everyone knows.... So it seems like a good idea to point out that in this case what everyone knows isn’t true.... We do have a big problem—but it has very little to do with technology, and a lot to do with politics and power.... Technological disruption... isn’t a new phenomenon. Still, is it accelerating? Not according to the data. If robots really were replacing workers en masse, we’d expect to see the amount of stuff produced by each remaining worker—labor productivity—soaring..... Technological change is an old story. What’s new is the failure of workers to share in the fruits of that technological change...

If the use-case data is not (a subset of) the training data, Deep Learning blows up spectacularly. And since we do not understand why Deep Learning works, we have no clue as to how to fix this—how to make Deep Learning algorithms at all robust. A human brain has a hundred billion neurons, and each neuron and its interconnections are roughly equivalent to perhaps 100000 transistors. the iPhone's A11 has 4 billion transistors—that means 2500000 iPhones wired together to approach brain-like levels of complexity. Add to that a billion years of the genetic algorithm tuning networks of neurons... and anything like human-level intelligence, or even the robustness of behavior characteristic of insects, looks far off still: Hal Hodson: DeepMind and Google: The Battle to Control Artificial Intelligence: "The power of reinforcement learning and the preternatural ability of DeepMind’s computer programs.... But... if the virtual paddle were moved even fractionally higher, the program would fail. The skill learned by DeepMind’s program is so restricted that it cannot react even to tiny changes to the environment that a person would take in their stride.... Releasing programs perfected in virtual space into the wild is fraught with difficulty.... Success within virtual environments depends on the existence of a reward function.... Unfortunately, the real world doesn’t offer simple rewards.... It is rare for human brains to receive explicit feedback about the success of a task while in the midst of it.... Current and former researchers at DeepMind and Google, who requested anonymity due to stringent non-disclosure agreements, have also expressed scepticism that DeepMind can reach AGI.... The focus on achieving high performance within simulated environments makes the reward-signal problem hard to tackle. Yet this approach is at the heart of DeepMind...

Why it is that stress is so long-run debilitating is something I have never understood—especially since the forms of stress we face are not those that ought to induce a fight-or-flight use-up-the-organism's-resources response. Is it that our brains are just too good at making long-run peril real, and then transmitting that to the rest of the body? But it is clear that, here in America, racial discrimination appears doubly poisonous: Kyle Moore: Linking Racial Stratification and Poor Health Outcomes to Economic Inequality in the United States: "Racial disparities in life expectancy and incidences of sickness... are only partially explained by differences in access to economic resources.... I investigate the role that stress plays in increasing the risk of hypertension and inflammation among older black and white Americans... exposure to potential psychosocial stressors in excess of economic resources that could mitigate or offset the effects of those stressors—modifying an approach taken by the American Psychological Association...

A very nice look indeed at the current state of our broken antitrust system—including an excellent retrospective on the historical process by which we got here: Andrew I. Gavil: Crafting a Monopolization Law for Our Time: "If Section 2 is to be an effective tool for policing and deterring anti-competitive conduct in today’s economy, then it will need to be adjusted for the needs of our time. But first it is important to understand how Section 2 became so limited in scope.... Choosing the language of the Sherman Act, the Congress of 1890 turned to common law, which had long prohibited 'unreasonable restraints of trade'... a statute that included prohibitions of concerted action (Section 1), as well as monopolization, attempts to monopolize, and conspiracy to monopolize (Section 2)...

Pay transparency is perhaps the most powerful anti-pay-discrimination tool there is in America as it is today: Raksha Kopparam and Kate Bahn: A Judicial Victory for Pay Transparency in the United States in the Run-Up to Women’s Equal Pay Day: "It’s important to consider the importance of a judge’s ruling last month that reinstated the collection of pay data by firms who report their employment practices to the EEOC to boost pay transparency.... On March 5, 2019, the judge... ordering the EEOC to collect pay data in the next EEO-1 report.... The ruling could not have been more timely. Just one case in point: In a survey of employees at large technology firms, 60 percent of respondents said that their employer either banned or discouraged discussion of wages...

And Noah Smith believes that if we found enough research universities in small cities, we will have a booming economy elsewhere than the coasts for both industrial-policy and private-entrepreneurship reasons: Noah Smith: Universities and Colleges Can Revive Declining Rural America: "Rural America is losing population, as young people move to the cities. Small towns are still home to tens of millions of people, but they skew older and lower-income.... Some of the critical industries that had supported these areas, such as coal mining, are in decline, while others, like agriculture, are increasingly automated. Many of the manufacturers that supported small factory towns have either moved overseas or turned to robots. Meanwhile, big cities are booming.... Despite population loss and aging, living in a smaller city doesn’t always make you poorer. Because housing and other living costs are so much lower, smaller cities often have cost-adjusted average salaries that are more attractive than the superstar metros... Big cities aren’t the only places to benefit from knowledge industries—ollege towns also thrive in the new economy.... College Station, Texas.... Even small towns like Pikeville, Kentucky, home to the modest University of Pikeville, are doing well.... Government money that gets routed to college towns via state subsidies and federal research grants, then spent locally... tuition fees... university research... attracting smart people to the region and drawing in private investment, research universities harness the forces of knowledge-industry clustering to increase the wealth of an entire region. There’s a good chance that these forces can be harnessed to revive parts of the rural U.S.... It’s worth a shot...

Doug Jones: My Handaxe: "Possession is a social relationship.... Robinson Crusoe didn’t 'own' anything on his island before Friday came along. Linguists have noted something interesting about the language of possession.... Compare... João went to Recife. Chico stayed in Rio. The gang kept Zezinho in Salvador.... The Crampden estate went to Reginald. The Hampden estate stayed with Lionel. Thag kept axe. Of course the Crampden estate didn’t go anywhere in physical space, but it still traveled in the abstract social space of possession.... The Russian preposition y means at/near when applied to a place (People are at Nevsky street) but possession when applied to a person (Hat is 'at' Ivan = Ivan has hat.) What may be going on here... mental machinery for thinking about physical space... gets retooled/borrowed/exapted for thinking about more abstract relationships... close and distant social relationships... time ahead and behind...

Eric Levitz: Trump’s Jokes About Shooting Migrants Are No Laughing Matter: "He made a point of noting that other countries do use weapons in such circumstances, suggested that there might be no other way to 'stop these people', and declined to explicitly condemn the idea that somebody should shoot them. Meanwhile, long before... Trump had already given our nation’s most trigger-happy 'patriots' reason to interpret 'we can’t use weapons' as 'but perhaps you should'...

A conference I am very sorry I am missing: The New Enlightenment: A Call to Arms at Adam Smith’s Panmure House: "The New Enlightenment conference is the result of a transatlantic intellectual partnership between Edinburgh Business School, the Haas School at the University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley Research Group (BRG), and Munich-based FWU. 'The conference aims to address the many perplexing management, policy and global governance issues that go to the heart of sustaining the prosperity, vitality and perhaps even the very viability of liberal democracies in the coming decades', said David Teece, professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, chairman of Berkeley Research Group, and the initiator and organizer of the conference. 'We hope to begin important conversations that will shape critical policy and management decisions long into the future'. Smith’s final home, Panmure House, has been rescued and restored by the Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University...

Interesting numbers on multipliers. The problem I am having is that I am not sure whether these are Keynesian demand multipliers, or something more like Enrico Moretti regional-export multipoliers. The decision by DoD to support a factory in congressional district X looks, to me, a lot like a regional positive productivity shock: Alan Auerbach, Yuriy Gorodnichenko, and Daniel Murphy: Local Fiscal Multipliers and Spillovers in the US: "Our baseline estimates imply that a dollar of DOD spending in a city increases GDP in that city by a dollar and increases labour earnings by 0.35, and that an increase of DOD spending equal to a percent of local earnings increases employment by 0.2%...

Mark Thoma sends us to: Chloé Michel, Michelle Sovinsky, Eugenio Proto, and Andrew Oswald: Advertising as a major source of human dissatisfaction | VOX, CEPR Policy Portal: "Although the negative impact of conspicuous consumption has been discussed for more than a century, the link between advertising and individual is not well understood. This column uses longitudinal data for 27 countries in Europe linking change in life satisfaction to variation in advertising spend. The results show a large negative correlation that cannot be attributed to the business cycle or individual characteristic...

Willem Jongman (2006): The Decline and Fall of the Roman Economy: "The real beginnings of that decline and fall, however, may have been in the beginning of a period of much colder and dryer weather, and in the scourge of the Antonine Plague. With the growth of its Empire, with the growth of its cities, and with the growth of a system of government and transportation based on those cities, Rome had created the perhaps most prosperous and successful pre-industrial economy in history. The age of Antoninus Pius was indeed probably the best age to live in pre-industrial history...

Amy Chozick: "It’s dizzying to realize that without even knowing it, you’ve ended up on the wrong side.... In December, after the election, my colleagues in Washington wrote.... I must’ve read this line 15 times: 'Every major publication, including The Times, published multiple stories citing the D.N.C. and Podesta emails posted by WikiLeaks, becoming a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence'. The Bernie Bros and Mr. Trump’s Twitter trolls had called me a donkey-faced whore and a Hillary shill, but nothing hurt worse than my own colleagues calling me a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence. The worst part was, they were right...