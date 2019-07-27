...The regression provides a simple way to estimate how much of the observed warming since 1870 is natural and how much is anthropogenic. To do so, consider the counterfactual in which anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases are held at their 1870-1890 average. The predicted value of temperature under this counterfactual is shown by the blue line in the figure; this is the temperature that that would have obtained, absent greenhouse gas emissions due to human activity. The human contribution is the difference between the total predicted value (red dashed line) and the green line that shows the actual temperature. Although natural sources are the major driver of predicted fluctuations in temperature before 1920, subsequently human emissions started to play a major role. Today, nearly all the increase in observed temperature is a result of anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases.

The results from our statistical analysis match results from very different modes of analysis based on climate models that include radiative forcing...