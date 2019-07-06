Jan-Werner Müller: Populism and the People: "No right-wing populist has yet come to power anywhere in Western Europe or North America without the collaboration of established conservative elites. Farage... needed Michael Gove, Boris Johnson et al to assure voters that [Brexit] was a jolly good idea. Trump wasn’t elected as the leader of a spontaneous grassroots movement... [but] needed the support of Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich–all of whom vouched for him. What happened on 8 November 2016 can in one sense be explained in the most banal terms. Citizens who identify with the Republican Party came out and did what voters do on election day: they cast a ballot for their party. What took place was utterly normal, except that the candidate himself wasn’t quite so normal...