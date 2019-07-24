Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Looking Backwards from This Week at 16, 8, 4, 2, 1, 1/2, and 1/4 Years Ago

Kaili Joy Gray: Trump Adviser Says Trump 'Doesn't Make Things Up' After India Calls Out Trump Lie: "Monday, Trump... claimed India's prime minister had asked him to help resolve the conflict in Kashmir.... 'No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President', Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.... Larry Kudlow... was asked whether Trump simply made his story up.... Kudlow... 'The president doesn't make anything up.... That's a very rude question in my opinion'...

#noted

Posted on July 24, 2019 at 07:19 in #noted | | Comments (0)

Comments