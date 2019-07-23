Looking Backwards from This Week at 16, 8, 4, 2, 1, 1/2, and 1/4 Years Ago

Six Months Ago:

Charlie Warzel : "A Honeypot For Assholes": Inside Twitter’s 10-Year Failure To Stop Harassment : "For nearly its entire existence, Twitter has not just tolerated abuse and hate speech—it’s virtually been optimized to accommodate it. With public backlash at an all-time high and growth stagnating, what is the platform that declared itself 'the free speech wing of the free speech party' to do? BuzzFeed News talks to the people who’ve been trying to figure this out for a decade...

Yes, There Are Individual Economists Worth Paying Respect to. But Is Economics Worth Paying Respect to? : Blush. To be one of fifteen good economists name-checked by Larry Summers genuinely makes my day—nay, makes my week. But this gets into a topic I have been worrying at for a long time now. And so let me try once again to say what needs to be said, for I do have to admit that, contrary to what Larry maintains, Fareed Zakaria does have a point when he says that "events have hammered... nails into the coffin of traditional economics" and that, while the question mark at the end is important, it is time to speak of "the end of economics?". Yes, there are very many good economists worth listening to. But does economics as a whole have any claim to authority, or is it better for outsiders' first reaction to be to dismiss its claims as some combination of ideology on the one hand and obsequious toadying to political masters on the other?...

By Popular Demand: What Is “Modern Monetary Theory”? : Settled doctrine in the nations of the North Atlantic that the government has a responsibility to keep the macroeconomy in balance... [to] use fiscal policy—the purchase of goods and services, the imposition of taxes, and the provision of transfer payments—and monetary policy—the provision by the central bank to the system of those liquid assets called “money” and its consequent nudging up and down of interest rates and asset prices—to attempt to keep the circular flow of spending, etc., in balance with the economy‘s sustainable productive potential at the expected rate of inflation. Modern Monetary Theory says (1) that that is all there is to worry about, and (2) that fiscal policy should play the principal role in this balancing process...

U.S. Recession No Longer Improbable _: The next recession is unlikely to come as a response to an uptick in inflation that triggers a Federal Reserve shift from trend-growth-nurturing to inflation-fighting policy....The next recession is likely to come as a result of the revelation of an unexpected weakness and an unexpected shock to financial markets that causes a sudden, sharp "flight to safety".... The financial shock will be unanticipated. Investors, speculators, and institutions are generally hedged against possible shocks that are seen by the conventional wisdom as live possibilities.... The near-inverted yield curve, the low absolute value of nominal and real bond yields, and equity values that are now plausibly fairly-valued for the long-term tell us that financial markets in the U.S. are now pricing a recession as likely.... If that recession begins, the U.S. government will not have the tools to fight it.... For the first time in nine years, Americans and investors in America need to be prepared for not a probable but rather a not improbable economic downturn...

One Year Ago:

Hoisted from the 2007 Archives: Dilemmas of Economists in Government : MaxSpeak, You Listen!: "J'ACCUSE: Professor N. Gregory Mankiw takes umbrage at the implication from some "bigshot at the left-wing thinktank Economic Policy Institute" (that would be labor market genius Jared Bernstein) that he is 'a hypocrite'. But Jared did not use that word, and his remark was not personal..." Here's Jared Bernstein: "Predicting with a Handicap: Why are Economists’ Predictions So Often Wrong?: Economists sometimes serve vested interests, and will change their views accordingly. The best example is also one of the best economists, Greg Mankiw. This textbook-writing Harvard prof was Bush’s chief economist for awhile, and during his confirmation hearing and subsequent tenure at the White House, he constantly defended Bushonomics, including supply-side beliefs that he once argued were the musings of 'cranks and charlatans'. Now, Mankiw may well have felt he could do the nation more good if he were working from the inside, trying to nudge the administration’s economic policy in a better direction (if so, he failed)..." Let me call this one for Jared: Mankiw was indeed correct in thinking that he personally could do more good for the country and the world working inside than if he were to march up to Dick Cheney, tell him "you have to stop saying that tax cuts raise revenues," and so get fired. But the Bush administration did frequently argue that tax cuts raised revenue. And there is the much harder question: is it worth the sacrifice of the economics profession's outside credibility and the further confusion of the public that is entailed when good economists defend bad policies on the outside that they are working to change on the inside?I don't know the answer to that...

The Meiji Restoration: A Probable In-Take for "Slouching Towards Utopia?: An Economic History of the Long 20th Century" : Meiji Japan did not have banks. It did have a government willing to fulfill a Gerschenkronian role as capital-mobilizer. And it also had some very wealthy and open merchant clans willing to move into industry: Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Yasuda. In both of these efforts to substitute for the missing investment banking and tariff wall prerequisites for Allen's "Standard Model" of early industrialization, the "strong army" part of the slogan was more important than the "rich country" part. It is unlikely that the Meiji Restoration's military politicians imagined how useful for the civilian economy the communities of engineering practice they were trying to midwife into being would be. Their focus was on preparing the logistical tail to defend Japan and conquer an empire in the age of steel and steam.... The establishment, using imported machinery, of state-owned mines and factories could have been a disaster, as it had and has been in so many other times and places. But the Japanese government quickly swerved away, privatizing industrial establishments to businesses that had demonstrated managerial competence in the 1880s.... Structural change was low. Manufacturing was still only one-fifth of GDP in 1910. The leading industries were textiles, plus tea growing and manufacture. Japan in the decade of the 1900s was only a semi-industrial civilization. It had, however, accomplished something unique: transferring enough industrial technology outside of the charmed circles of the North Atlantic and the temperate-climate European settler economies...

George Washington's Conviction That Thomas Jefferson Was a French Puppet... _: I have been looking for this for a while: Washington's judgment that Jefferson was, at best, not an American patriot but rather an agent of influence for the corrupt French Republic. It is thought that "John Langhorne" was not Thomas Jefferson, but rather Jefferson's favored nephew Peter Carr. The extent to which Carr was acting on his own rather than for Jefferson is not clear to me. Carr was certainly a "Jeffersonian"—and thus distance between him and Jefferson (like distance between Freneau and Jefferson) seems to me much more like plausible deniability than true divergence...

Teddy Roosevelt: "We Have Traveled Far...": How to Look on Our Predecessors with Charity and Justice _: "Men must be judged with reference to the age in which they dwell, and the work they have to do.... We have traveled far since [the Puritan's] day. That liberty of conscience which he demanded for himself, we now realize must be as freely accorded to others as it is resolutely insisted upon for ourselves. The splendid qualities which he left to his children, we other Americans who are not of Puritan blood also claim as our heritage.... We have gained some things that the Puritan had not—we of this generation, we of the twentieth century, here in this great Republic; but we are also in danger of losing certain things which the Puritan had and which we can by no manner of means afford to lose...

Why Was the 20th Century Not a Chinese Century?: An Outtake from "Slouching Towards Utopia?: An Economic History of the Long 20th Century" : As Albert Feuerworker summed up the story of Kaiping in the 1959 Journal of Asian Studies: "Despite its pioneering achievements, Kaiping faltered... [like] other kuan-tu shang-pan enterprises in the late nineteenth century. The first was the lack of sufficient capital and the inability to raise more from domestic sources. The second was the unpropitious political environment into which it was born. Little aid could be expected from the tottering Manchu regime either in the form of financial assistance to compensate for the reluctance of private investors, or protection from foreign encroachment such as eventuated in British domination of this enterprise.... The contrast with the history of early industrial efforts in Meiji Japan is a striking one...

The 1870 Inflection Point in Transport and Trade: An In-Take from "Slouching Towards Utopia": An Economic History of the Long 20th Century : Everyplace in the world was, as long as there were docks and railroads, cheek-by-jowl to every other place. Everyone’s opportunities and constraints, not, as before, just the consumption patterns of the elite, depended on what was going on in every other piece of the world economy.... And once a comparative advantage was established it tended to stick for a long time. There was nothing about British-invented automated textile machinery that made it work better in Britain than elsewhere. Yet Britain’ cotton textile exports rose decade after decade from 1800 to 1910, peaking at 1.1 billion pounds a year in the years before World War I.... If you could move goods you could also move and supply armies. Thus conquest, or at least invasion and devastation, became things that any European great power could undertake in nearly any corner of the world...

Two Years Ago:

Reading Notes for Robert Skidelsky: "Keynes: A Very Short Introduction"...: John Maynard Keynes was brought up a classical liberal and a classical economist... believed in free trade, economic progress, cultural uplift, and political reason... found himself watching as the classical economic mechanisms he had been taught to admire all fell apart.He then picked himself up. After World War I Keynes used what power he had to—don't laugh—try to restore civilization... spent the rest of his life arguing that, if only statesmen would be farsighted and clever enough, they could put Humpty-Dumpty back together again: the world could get back to a good world of free trade, economic progress, cultural uplift, and political reason. He undertook a brave if losing struggle against the approaching Great Depression, against political insanity, and against the Nazi Party's attempted revenge for the German defeat in World War I. And when he lost in the 1920s and the 1930s he picked himself up yet again, and tried yet again in the mid-1930s and thereafter to lay the groundwork for future victories for prosperity, rationality, and technocracy. And, in the end, he succeeded...

A Teaching Note on Barro's (2005) "Rare Events and the Equity Premium" and Rietz's (1988) "The Equity Premium: A Solution": Barro's paper follows Rietz (1988) and uses the possibility of future disastrous falls in economy-wide consumption and in payouts on equities to explain the high premium equity return relative to bonds, and the low real return on bonds as well....Fear of future catastrophe raises desired savings to carry purchasing power forward in time in case of need. But, since assets are in fixed supply... for risk-aversion parameters greater than one... a greater fear of future catastrophe is a source of high, not low, price-dividend and price-earnings ratios. THIS CAN ONLY WORK BECAUSE THERE ARE NO BONDS IN THE MODEL: SAFE ASSETS ARE IN ZERO SUPPLY: THE ONLY WAY TO INSURE AGAINST A BAD FUTURE IS TO BUY RISKY EQUITIES NOW IN AN ATTEMPT TO MOVE PURCHASING POWER FORWARD IN TIME!!!!.... The implicit story is that stock market multiples were much higher in 1999 and 1929 than they were in 1982 and 1922 because the likelihood of a macroeconomic catastrophe greater than the Great Depression was much higher in 1999 and 1929 than it was in 1982 and 1922. Hence people were desperate to save for the future to insure against the greater likelihood of macroeconomic catastrophe. And that was the force underpinning the 1990s stock market boom...

World War II at the Operational Level: The Fall of France 1940 (Prompted by the Forthcoming Release of "Dunkirk")_: Three days into the battle it was clear that a major Nazi attack was coming through the Ardennes, and the French began to respond.... The French failed in tactics—the comparative battlefield casualties make that clear. The French failed in strategy—opposing the main Nazi attack with the weak Ninth Army while leaving the stronger formations to the north vulnerable to encirclement. Yet the French threw 800 tanks in four armored divisions plus between six and ten infantry divisions in front of the Nazi breakthrough in plenty of time to make a difference—yet (de Gaulle's division aside) they were completely ineffective in a running fight against seven Nazi panzer divisions, which had no more tanks and somewhat fewer soldiers than the French reserves committed to oppose them. Winston Churchill had kissed hands and taken over as First Lord of the Treasury on May 10, 1940.... On the sixteenth Churchill crossed the English Channel.... "I then asked: 'Where is the strategic reserve?' and, breaking into French, which I used indifferently (in every sense): 'Ou est las masse de manoeuvre?' General Gamelin turned to me and, with a shake of the head and a shrug, said: 'Aucune'.... Two new factors that I had never expected... an irresistible incursion of armoured vehicles and secondly NO STRATEGIC RESERVE.... [O]ne can have, one must always have, a mass of divisions which marhes up in vehement counter-attack..." What Churchill did not realize at the time—and either did not learn later or wanted to gloss over when he wrote his memoirs—is that the French had possessed a mobile strategic reserve with more tanks, guns, trucks, and troops (and planes) than the Nazi breakthrough force. That strategic reserve had been committed to contain the breakthrough. That strategic reserve had been, operationally, wholly ineffective—except for Charles de Gaull's Fourth Armored Division. But before we scorn the French army of 1940 as cheese-eating surrender monkeys, remember what happened to the U.S. 106th Infantry Division when Hitler’s Third Reich was on its very last legs, and what happened to Major General Lloyd Fredendall’s U.S. II Corps at Kasserine Pass. Everybody who faced the Nazis did more-or-less equally badly, in their initial encounters at least...

What Should We Be Ready to Do After the Next Nuclear Fire?...: "We are highly likely to lose a city to nuclear fire over the next half-century. Some not-too-smart major will see what he expects to see, or some god-maddened colonel will think he has received a holy command, or some ignorant general will believe that the logic of deterrence is failing but that the situation can be rescued if he strikes first.... Let's look on the bright side: the aftermath of the first post-Nagasaki use of nuclear weapons to kill humans will be a moment of maximum political plasticity: a moment when swift global action in the heat of the moment can create institutions to govern the world. What then should be done? If we argue and debate in the aftermath of nuclear fire, we will lose a unique opportunity to shape events so that there will be no second post-Nagasaki use of nuclear weapons. We should have our arguments and debates now, so that we will know what to do when the moment strikes...

Monday Smackdown: Republican Economists Burn Yet More of Their Reputations Department...: All I can say is: unprofessional.... John F. Cogan, Glenn Hubbard, John B. Taylor, and Kevin Warsh: ON THE PROSPECTS FOR HIGHER ECONOMIC GROWTH http://www.hoover.org/sites/default/files/research/docs/on_the_prospects_for_higher_economic_growth_0.pdf: "The data are not supportive of the popular contention that the United States is in the midst of a long-term decline in productivity growth..." I... want to draw a simple line: economists who grossly misrepresent what the basic data say are not economists of reputation. How do Cogan, Hubbard, Taylor, and Warsh make their case? They don't do any form of estimation: they simply draw arrows—arrows that do not match any trends that could be estimated—to make you think the data trends are other than they are...

Ten Years and Four Days Ago at Grasping Reality: July 27, 2007: Negative: Michael Kinsley's admission that he is a no-trick pony: Michael Kinsley: REVIEW OF CHRISTOPHER HITCHENS http://www.nytimes.com/2007/05/13/books/review/Kinsley-t.html: "A statement that contradicts everything you have ever said before is considered for that reason to be especially sincere, courageous and dependable. At the _New Republic in the 1980s, when I was the editor, we used to joke about changing our name to 'Even the Liberal New Republic', because that was how we were referred to whenever we took a conservative position on something, which was often. Then came the day when we took a liberal position on something and we were referred to as 'Even the Conservative New Republic'. As this example illustrates, among writers about politics, the surprise technique usually means starting left and turning right. Trouble is, you do this once and what’s your next party trick?...