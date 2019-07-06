Paul Krugman: "Very good from @sjwrenlewis. The Trumpist right and its equivalents abroad can only gain power with the collaboration of the establishment right. No Trump without the cynicism of a McConnell and the cowardice of a Rubio. The one thing I think Simon may get wrong is suggesting that mainstream conservatives could have made different choices. Anti-immigrant hysteria and austerity mania weren't intellectual slips, they were part of a sustained strategy.... The mainstream conservative agenda has always been unpopular, and needed to be sold with racism and lies. At some point the right-wing elite was likely to lose control to someone who said the dogwhistles out loud, but that was a risk they needed to take...