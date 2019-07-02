A conference I am very sorry I am missing: The New Enlightenment: A Call to Arms at Adam Smith’s Panmure House: "The New Enlightenment conference is the result of a transatlantic intellectual partnership between Edinburgh Business School, the Haas School at the University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley Research Group (BRG), and Munich-based FWU. 'The conference aims to address the many perplexing management, policy and global governance issues that go to the heart of sustaining the prosperity, vitality and perhaps even the very viability of liberal democracies in the coming decades', said David Teece, professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, chairman of Berkeley Research Group, and the initiator and organizer of the conference. 'We hope to begin important conversations that will shape critical policy and management decisions long into the future'. Smith’s final home, Panmure House, has been rescued and restored by the Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University...