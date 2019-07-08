Tim Duy: Insurance Cut Still in the Works: "Employment... this latest report does not undo narrative that the labor market slowed in 2019.... May’s report delivered large downward revisions to previous months; there were no such countervailing upward revisions in June’s.... The June report looks like a good outcome around an underlying pace of growth that has slowed markedly since the final months of 2018. Weaker wage growth in recent months... fit nicely into the narrative that inflation concerns should really remain on the back burner.... Fed speak has been fairly light in recent weeks but what we have points toward a 25bp cut rather than the beginning of a series of cuts...