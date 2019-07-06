...Hitler (1938): "It is the last territorial claim which I have to make in Europe, but it is a claim from which I will not recede and which, God willing, I will make good".... Hitler (June 1941): "You only have to kick in the door and the whole rotten structure will come crashing down."... Patton (June 5, 1944): "Sure, we want to go home. We want this war over with. The quickest way to get it over with is to go get the bastards who started it. The quicker they are whipped, the quicker we can go home. The shortest way home is through Berlin and Tokyo. And when we get to Berlin, I am personally going to shoot that paper hanging son-of-a-bitch Hitler. Just like I'd shoot a snake!"... Eisenhower (1945): "The world must know what happened, and never forget."... Hitler (July 5th, 1943): "Soldiers of the Reich! This day, you are to take part in an offensive of such importance that the whole future of the war may depend on its outcome."... de Gaulle (1940): "Today we are crushed by the sheer weight of the mechanized forces hurled against us, but we can still look to the future in which even greater mechanized forces will bring us victory. Therein lies the destiny of the world."... Eisenhower (1945): "During the time I have had WACs under my command, they have met every test and task assigned to them.... Their contributions in efficiency, skill, spirit, and determination are immeasurable."... Roosevelt (1943): "The world has never seen greater devotion, determination, and self-sacrifice than have been displayed by the Russian people...under the leadership of Marshal Joseph Stalin. With a nation that in saving itself is thereby helping to save all the world from the Nazi menace, this country of ours should always be glad to be a good neighbor and a sincere friend to the world of the future."... Goebbels: "If we have power, we'll never give it up again unless we're carried out of our offices as corpses."