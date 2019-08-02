August 2, 2019: Weekly Forecasting Update

Federal Reserve Bank of New York: Nowcasting Report: "The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 1.6% for 2019:Q3. News from this week's data releases decreased the nowcast for 2019:Q3 by 0.6 percentage point. Negative surprises from ISM manufacturing data and lower than expected trade data drove most of the decrease...

These past two weeks have seen three pieecs of real news that have altered the outlook: it is not true to say that little has changed:

A large twenty basis-point reduction in ten-year Treasury interest rates. Trump's relaunching and intensification of his trade war. New data pushing down out our estimate of the level of manufacturing production in the third quarter of 2019 by almost a full percentage point.

Nevertheless, the United States is not in or even likely to be on the verge of a recession. Germany, however, appears to be in recession.