Back, eight short years ago, when Conor Friedersdorf embraced the racism as part of what he saw as an attractive package deal: Conor Friedersdorf (2011): Grappling With Ron Paul's Racist Newsletters: "Were it 1964, I'd never vote for Paul.... But it is not 1964. Other injustices better define our times.... I wouldn't begrudge someone who... decided... the racist newsletters are reason enough to refrain from supporting Paul. In some ways, it would be easiest for me to reach that conclusion.... Among the candidates who could win, Paul is... least likely to deprive innocent foreigners of their God given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness... most committed to civil liberties and drug legalization at home.... Bygone complicity in racist newsletters doesn't... tell us whose policies, which candidate, would do the most to square American government with the highest ideals of our polity. Support for Paul is grounded for many in the judgment that he is that candidate.... I remain sympathetic to that argument...