Comment of the Day: Erik Lund: "Eh, if reading The Economist has taught me anything, it is that any effort to raise the living standard or wages of the British worker courts immediate disaster due to an unfavourable balance of trade. Attracting immigrants is right out. (I especially like the argument from 1949 that Israel had to curtail immigration immediately because there wasn't enough work for the newcomers due to the... wait for it... Labour shortage)...