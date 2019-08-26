Comment of the Day: Marc Robbins on Economist James Buchanan: "I think this falls into the "hypocrisy is the tribute vice pays to virtue" category. He's guilty enough to acknowledge that discrimination is a problem and greedy enough to clothe himself in those vestments. I think that people who follow this line are actually more vulnerable to coming around than the true believers and principled types who don't believe that in a free-market, libertarian heaven discrimination is impossible...