Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: "I do believe that you are suggesting that the USA should welcome people named Lee who are not related to Robert E., the gentleman traitor. By your logic the USA can be number one in 2119 if we defeat the terrible threat not from the PRC but from the GOP. You might have a point there. If you descendants of Mayflower passengers can assimilate Magyars, you can assimilate anyone...