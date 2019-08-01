The claim from Donald Trump's supporters was that the Ryan-McConnell-Trump tax cut would produce faster growth, even though it was inequitable. But that hope appears to have been vain: Dan Drezner: Donald Trump Is Sanctioning the U.S. Economy: "Second-quarter GDP growth was only 2.1 percent... 'far short of the 3 percent target that President Trump has repeatedly promised. Data revisions released Friday wiped away what had been a prized talking point for the White House: G.D.P. grew 2.5 percent for all of 2018, down from the 3 percent previously reported'... [and] a far cry from Larry Kudlow’s 2018 claim that GDP growth would top 4 percent for a few quarters.... Trump has unwittingly sanctioned the U.S. economy... has made himself the uncertainty engine for those interested in investing in the United States. And the effects are starting to be felt. In the second quarter, business investment was -0.6 percent. As in, negative.... Part of the problem is the drying up of foreign direct investment.... How will Trump react to the growth news? It is possible that he will respond in a mature fashion...