...It may be easy for some to digest, but not for me. There is no getting used to this when you are in the crosshairs of this policy, when people who look like you sit patronized by a president who tells them all the time about how he got a few more of us some jobs and few more of us out of jail, then acts as though we should be satisfied with that. “What do we have to lose?” he asks, while we sit in this systematically racist America. “Why do we hate America?” he wonders aloud....

I saw one great example a few days ago in the Los Angeles Times, headlined: "Trump is challenging what it means to be American, and naturalized citizens are unsettled".... Matt Pearce, Michael Finnegan, Tryone Beason and Melissa Gomez... an excellent diversity of sources. Here’s how it started:

On the day Donald Trump was inaugurated president, Sonora Jha was walking past a group of white men at a work site in downtown Seattle when one told her, “Go home!” Jha, shaken, didn’t know whether to confront the men or let it go: This was her home. After immigrating from India, the author became a naturalized American citizen in 2016. An equal, or so she thought. When President Trump’s supporters chanted a new version of that threat against his critic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling for Trump to “send her back” to Somalia, the familiar words jolted Jha and other naturalized citizens.“It does make us afraid,” said Jha, 51. “For immigrants who are naturalized citizens, there’s a sense of shame when something like this happens in the country that you call home.”

And when they explained the context, the reporters didn’t mince words:

Trump has stoked racial animosity unlike any other president in recent history, challenging what it means to be a U.S. citizen by transforming the nation’s immigration policies and accusing opponents of not belonging in America.

And this tweet, from PBS Newshour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, was promising:

I’ve been on the road for most of the last week. And it’s so important to highlight just how much people feel the president’s attacks put them personally in danger. Most black and brown people I’ve interviewed tell me this isn’t just about politics but they’re ability to survive.

I look forward to her report.

I’ll keep an eye out for more...