This is brilliant. It has, I think the implication that a lot of people in rich areas are not benefitting from the region's wealth—which is what David Author found in his Ely Lecture: Robert Manduca: National Income Inequality in the United States Contributes to Economic Disparities Between Regions: "In 1980, just 12 percent of Americans lived in metropolitan areas with a mean family income more than 20 percent higher or lower than the national average. By 2013, more than 30 percent did. Today a handful of metros—cities such as San Francisco and Washington, DC—have mean family incomes 40 percent or 50 percent greater than average and more than double the average incomes in many rural areas.... Most previous research has emphasized the role of income sorting.... I show, however, that a much bigger portion of the growing disparities is due to rising income inequality at the national level...