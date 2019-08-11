There are many obstacles to the successful reintegration of ex-convicts. This—access to credit resources—now looks like a surprisingly important one: Carlos Fernando Avenancio-León: Without Access to Credit, Ex-Cons May Return to Lives of Crime: "Within the former inmate population, those experiencing sharper drops in credit availability are more likely to engage in future criminal activity: For each thousand dollars of available credit card limit lost, recidivism increases by 1.4 percentage points. Accordingly, a history of incarceration and lack of access to credit creates credit-driven crime cycles for this population. Yet, after accounting for credit history and income, former inmates are less likely to default on loans than individuals who have never been incarcerated. Because former inmates present lower credit risks, lenders extend former inmates slightly more loans, albeit not nearly enough to overcome a lending contraction driven by low credit scores...