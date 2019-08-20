Most people have to find what they’re interested in. Beyond taking good classes, and really engaging with the material, to discover how interesting you find it, I don’t have lots of advice about this. But, don’t major in something you find uninteresting–you’ll be wasting time. If you choose a professionally-oriented major... take classes in the liberal arts that will challenge and interest you.... Conversely, if you choose a liberal arts major... take some professionally oriented classes to learn about professional fields....

The key skills you need coming out of college are to be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing, and to be able to work on solving problems with people you have not chosen to work with.... Go to office hours. Talk to the professor. Students say ‘but I won’t know what to say”. So here’s what to say. If the material is easy for you go and ask the professor for suggestions of a couple of other things you should be reading. If it is difficult for you, find one or two specific questions to ask about the material. Most professors actually want to talk to students in their office hours.... For every hour in class spend two hours studying, when you are awake and alert. Take classes with your friends, and if you’re in a class without friends, make friends in class, and talk to them (and your family) about the material.... The point is to make learning feel like leisure: doing schoolwork without feeling that you are doing it, which is what happens when you talk about the material with people you want to spend time with anyway...