I think that this, from Bloomberg, is a misinterpretation of what the Federal Reserve is currently doing. I do not think that it "hinted it may cut again this year". They said that future moves would be data-dependent—which could mean keeping them the same, could mean cutting further, could mean deciding that Eric and Esther are right and raising the rate back: Christopher Condon: Fed Cuts Rates by Quarter Point and Signals Potential for More: "The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis and hinted it may cut again this year to insulate the record-long U.S. economic expansion from slowing global growth... voted... to lower the target range for the benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point to 2%-2.25%.... 'In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the committee decided to lower' rates, the Federal Open Market Committee, led by Jerome Powell, said in a statement following a two-day meeting in Washington.... 'Uncertainties' about the economic outlook remain. Officials also stopped shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.... Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston's Eric Rosengren voted against the cut...