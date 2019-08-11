Kara Swisher: Can anyone tame the next internet?: "which jobs will be impacted? It’s not just factory workers, burger flippers, and long-haul truckers. Highly paid lawyers, skilled doctors (don’t let your daughter be a radiologist), and, yes, even lowly journalists will need to find new lines of work. And those tectonic workplace realignments will only become more profound as the AI becomes inevitably—and exponentially—better. To thrive in this environment will require being in a profession that is creative, where analog interactions are critical—one that cannot be easily made digital. Think art, think the caring professions, think anything in which being human trumps cyborg. And since AI becomes ever smarter, it will make sense to allow it to do more and more as we become ever less so.... We’ll also soon see the effects of radical advances in robotics and automation.... The way we wage war is changing dramatically, but it’s not the killer robots we think of...