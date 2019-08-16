Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: Conversion of the Middle-Angles

Journey To Normandy Scene 1

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Conversion of the Middle-Angles: "A.D. 652. This year Kenwal fought at Bradford by the Avon. A.D. 653...

...This year, the Middle-Angles under alderman Peada received the right belief.

A.D. 654. This year King Anna was slain, and Botolph began to build that minster at Icanhoe. This year also died Archbishop Honorius, on the thirtieth of September...

#liveblogging #history #anglosaxonchronicle

Posted on August 16, 2019 at 06:08 | | Comments (0)

