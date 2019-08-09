Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: Erkenbert

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Erkenbert: "A.D. 639. This year Birinus baptized King Cuthred at Dorchester, and received him as his son. A.D. 640. This year died Eadbald, King of Kent, after a reign of twenty-five winters. He had two sons, Ermenred and Erkenbert; and Erkenbert reigned there after his father. He overturned all the idols in the kingdom, and first of English kings appointed a fast before Easter. His daughter was called Ercongota—holy damsel of an illustrious sire! whose mother was Sexburga, the daughter of Anna, king of the East-Angles. Ermenred also begat two sons, who were afterwards martyred by Thunnor...