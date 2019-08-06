Looking Backwards from This Week at 24, 20, 16, 12, 8, 4, 2, 1, 1/2, and 1/4 Years Ago (July 31-August 6, 2019)

Three Months Ago (May 1-6, 2019):

It's not a disconnect between utility and happiness, its a disconnect between revealed preference and happiness. And a disconnect between revealed preference and happiness is properly solved via educating people to become their best selves—I do not think it poses grave philosophical conundrums...

?????? it certainly seems to me as though Donald Trump wants there to be a Sino-American trade war—after all they are, as he says, easy to win. If the U.S. wants a tussle with China over intellectual property, the right strategy is for the U.S to back off now, go to the TPP members, apologize for its actions in rejecting the TPP in early 2017, join the TPP, and then negotiate as part of a United front with other TPP members. The U.S. by itself has no leverage —the IP China can grab is worth more than the cost of losing access to the U.S. market. So I have no idea what Marty thinks he is saying here: Martin Feldstein : There Is No Sino-American Trade War ...

A Question I Did Not Ask Condoleeza Rice : "Secretary Rice: Dual containment of Iran and Iraq—that always seemed to me like a good policy.... We broke dual containment.... Why we decided to launch such a war of choice in 2003 has always been opaque to me. Can you please make your thinking at the time less opaque to me?...

Monday Smackdown : Who Wants Charles Murray to Speak on Their Campus, and Why? : I have a question for Stanford's Michael @McFaul: We know that "If the heritability of IQ were 0.5 and the degree of assortation in mating, m, were 0.2 (both reasonable, if only ballpark estimates), and if the genetic inheritance of IQ were the only mechanism accounting for intergenerational income transmission, then the intergenerational correlation of lifetime incomes would be 0.01..." (see Bowles and Giants (2002)). That is only two percent the observed intergenerational correlation—49/50 of the intergenerational transmission of status in America comes from other causes. Why, then, is it important to invite to your campus to speak someone whose big thing is the intergenerational transmission of intelligence through genes, and racial differences thereof? And if one were going to invite to your campus to speak someone, etc., why would you pick somebody who likes to burn crosses? Wouldn't a healthier approach be to regard such a person—who focuses on the intergenerational transmission of intelligence through genes, harps on genetic roots of differences between "races", and likes to burn crosses—as we regard those who know a little too much about the muzzle velocities of the main cannon of the various models of the Nazi Armored Battlewagon Version 4?...

Yes: The CBO's Growth Forecasts Are Not Unreasonable... : The Trump administration (I won't say "Donald Trump", because I am not convinced that Donald Trump knows what the Congressional Budget Office is) wants people to take on the CBO's projections that real GDP growth is likely to average a hair less than 2 percent per year. And professional Republicans John Cogan of Stanford, Glenn Hubbard of Columbia, John Taylor of Stanford, and Kevin Warsh of Stanford deliver...

Hoisted from the Archives from 2007 : Who Gets a Seat at the Table?: More Dred Scott v. Sanford Blogging: : "Mark Graber has gotten himself to the right of John C. Calhoun... a position painful and ludicrous... that... should induce any twenty-first-century American academic to undertake an agonizing reappraisal—particularly over Martin Luther King holiday weekend. But Mark Graber doesn't...

James M. Buchanan: The "Social" Efficiency of Education : You have to be able to hold in your mind two things at once in order to understand economist James M. Buchanan: (1) He was a total loon: a strong believer in the de Maistrean trinity of Patriarchy, Orthodoxy, Autocracy as necessary for society—essential Noble Lies—a man who in 1970 wanted to shut down America's universities as teachers of evil, and regretted the failure of nerve that made that impossible; a man who saw Martin Luther King Jr. as a teacher of evil—whose response to the Civil Rights movement and its peaceful civil disobedience campaign was not Edmund Burke's "to make us love our country, our country must be lovely", but rather: how dare MLK claim that an African American should be "openly encouraged to use his own conscience"—rather than shutting up and accepting his subservient Jim Crow position in society! (2) A man who saw things that other economists did not and would not have without him...

Oddities in the Rhetoric of Economics: Paul Romer Confronts the "Adversarial Method" in the Presentation of Economic Theory : At the time I thought that Prescott might simply not be good at communicating. It never crossed my mind that this game of hide-the-ball might be a deliberate strategy, let alone that some economists thought that all economists played--or should play--this game of trying to draw a large wedge between the narrow conclusions readers should actually draw from the model presented and the sweeping conclusions authors hoped to fool readers into drawing from the model. But Romer is not the only one who is now very annoyed at this mode of "argument". Cf.: Pfleiderer on "chameleons"...

Hoisted from the Archives : Feeling Bad About Chet Compensation Levels : A bigger part of this answer is that there are four relevant human capabilities here: (1) the ability to master details, (2) the ability to quickly grasp what the salient issues are and follow them through to their conclusion, (3) the ability to work like a dog, and (4) the ability to size up people—figure out quickly who will actually produce something useful and who will not, who will hang tough and who will easily bid more, who will soften if wooed and who will stay hard-nosed.... For someone who has one of the other three—mastery of detail or skill at analysis or the ability to work like a dog for ungodly periods of time—mastery of Chet-hood is a very valuable and lucrative skill...

Hoisted from the Archives : I See the Stars at Bloody Warrs in the Wounded Welkin Weeping (Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality...) : For me, the frustrating narrative hole was always Flandry's insufficient motivation: Why is this decadent sybarite also Horatius at the Gate? (Let's not ask why Macaulay is impelled to write the poems that Romans would have written had the Romans been illiterate Scots.)... A Knight of Ghosts and Shadows did not lift any burden, but seemed more like a bizarre hall of mirrors. Dominic Flandry falling in True Love? The lifetime appreciator of High Culture and defender of the possibility of civilization turning into the Greatest Cultural Vandal of All Time? Flandry in this book is a different man from the Flandry in earlier books. It's not good to write a story in which a new character inhabits the skin and bears the name of an old one...

Yet Another Note: Hoover in China: : "Hoover in China: From Hugh Deane (1990), Good Deeds and Gunboats: Two Centuries of American-Chinese Encounters (San Francisco/Beijing: China Books and Periodicals/New World Press: 0835123782), pp. 75-6: 'In 1920, having gained an international reputation through relief work, and thinking of public office, Hoover began an extraordinary and costly effort to blur and falsify the record of the trial... instructed his London solicitor to "spare no expense or effort" to purchase all existing copies of the trial transcript. Burner's biography indicates that Hoover thought he had succeeded, but in fact his agents were unable to obtain the copy in the Bodleian Library at Oxford. In the early 1930s [John Hamill]... observed... that, trying to check on certain accusation, "At many sources we came only to find that somebody had been there before us, going over the hard-beaten track of Mr. Hoover's past, and taking up, buying up, and otherwise obliterating important records".... The reality was expressed at the time of the swindle by Britain's charge d'affaires in Beijing, Arthur Townley. With the help of a Yankee [Hoover], he said, an Anglo-Belgian gang had "fleeced" the Chinese, and Moreing and associates had "made pretty pile at their expense"'...

Matthew Yglesias on Michael Ignatieff as Not-too-Bright Student: "I found Michael Ignatieff's reflective essay on getting things wrong about Iraq to be somehow pleasantly soothing. But then someone pointed out to me that the whole thing is founded on the absurd premise that his errors in judgment have something to do with the mindset of academia versus the mindset of practical politics. This is, when you think about it, totally wrong. Academics in the field of Middle East studies were overwhelmingly opposed to the war. Similarly, international relations scholars opposed the war by a very large margin. The war's foci of intellectual support were in the institutions of the conservative movement, and in the DC think tanks and the punditocracy where the war had a lot of non-conservative support. People with relevant academic expertise—notably people who weren't really on the left politically—were massively opposed to the war. To imply the reverse is to substantially obscure one of the main lessons of the war, namely that we should pay more attention to what regional experts think and give substantially less credence to the idea that think tankers are really 'independent' of political machinations...

Fear of Finance: "We are at that turn of the intellectual cycle where the world's great and good become fearful of finance: distrustful of the rich and high-paid people who live very well indeed and work behind computer screens in the cores of the world's major cities doing... well, doing something that doesn't look like work, or productive, or useful.... Truth to be told, there is a lot to fear.... Consider the 4 trillion dollars of mergers and acquisitions this year.... Once we look outside transfers within the financial sector, the total global effects of this chunk of finance is a gain of perhaps 340B in increased real shareholder value from higher expected future profits counterbalanced by a loss of 170B in future real wages, for households will find themselves paying higher margins to companies with more market power.... The gross gains—fees, trading profits, and capital gains to the winners of perhaps 800B from this year's M&A—are greatly in excess of the perhaps 170B of net gains. Governments have a very important educational, admonitory, and regulatory role to play in this business: people should know the risks and probabilities, for they may wind up among the 630B worth of losers. So far there is little sign that they do https://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/fear-of-finan-1.html...

Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post Edition): Outsourced to Matthew Yglesias, who examines Ruth Marcus's special pleading for Alberto Gonzales: 'Ruth Marcus, driving hard for the wanker of the day prize, decides that though Al Gonzalez "dissembled and misled" and he didn't commit perjury and so rather than "trying to incite criminal a prosecution that won't happen of an attorney general who should have been gone long ago," Democrats "need to concentrate on determining what the administration did..." The possibility that if the administration continues to dissemble and mislead... and is told in advance that it can get off the hook for doing so, it might be difficult to get to the bottom of this matter doesn't seem to have occurred to her. Oh, well.' She can't really be that stupid, can she? Anybody think that Ruth Marcus and company "should[n't] have been gone long ago"? Anybody? Anybody? Bueller?...