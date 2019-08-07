Moral fault attaches to all those who in any way support or excuse the New York Times: Scott Lemieux: Today is the Day Donald Trump Most Assuredly Became President: "Nate Silver: 'Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story.' In fairness, you can’t deny that Trump has his finger on the pulse of the Rust Belt in a way no coastal liberal could ever understand: Reuters: '"May God bless the memories of those who perished in Toledo", Trump said, mistakenly saying "Toledo" not Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people, including the gunman, died over the weekend'...