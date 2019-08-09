Our Comrade The Electron - Webstock Conference Talk

Maciej Ceglowski: Our Comrade The Electron: "I want to close with my favorite Termen anecdote, from the end of his life. Termen spent years trying to join the Communist party, and they kept making excuses to turn him away. When he was ninety years old, he applied again, but they told him that to join he had to take a five-year advanced course in Marxism-Leninism. So he did it. He went to night school and did it. In 1991, literally weeks before the fall of the Soviet Union, Termen got his party badge. The 95-year-old Bolshevik was briefly the youngest Communist in the country. Naturally people asked him, 'Lev Sergeyevich, why on Earth would you join the Communist Party now, when everyone else is leaving?' He gave them the most badass answer imaginable: 'I promised Lenin'...