Oh dear. Cohan’s theory of interest rates is basically the old notion of loanable funds.... [But] loanable funds doesn’t determine the interest rate; all it does is define a relationship between interest rates and income.... What determines where we end up on that curve? Monetary policy. The Fed sets interest rates, whether it wants to or not—even a supposed hands-off policy has to involve choosing the level of the monetary base somehow, which means that it’s a monetary policy choice. And how would you know if the Fed is setting rates too low? Here’s where Hicks meets Wicksell: rates are too low if the economy is overheating and inflation is accelerating. Not exactly what we’ve seen in the era of zero rates and QE....

There are arguments that the Fed should be willing to abandon its inflation target so as to discourage bubbles. I think those arguments are wrong—but in any case they have nothing to do with the notion that current rates are somehow artificial, that we should let rates be determined by “supply and demand”.... Crude misunderstandings along these lines are widespread even among people who imagine themselves well-informed and sophisticated. Eighty years of hard economic thinking, and seven years of overwhelming confirmation of that hard thinking, have made no dent in their worldview. Awesome.